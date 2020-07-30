Celtic sign keeper Vasilis Barkas for €5 million from AEK Athens

Celtic's new No1 Barkas, in action here for AEK, makes a brave save.

CELTIC’S HUNT FOR a new goalkeeper ended today after they bought Vasilas Barkas from AEK Athens for €5 million.

The 26-year-old Greek international, who has been capped 10 times by his country, was on the winning AEK team that knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers in 2018.

A Celtic statement read: “Everyone at Celtic welcomes Vasilis to the club and wishes him every success in the years ahead.”

Barkas said the key reason behind his decision to switch from Greek giants, AEK, came down to Celtic’s bid for a tenth league title in a row.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream to come to one of the biggest teams in Europe, and I can’t wait to play for Celtic.

“Winning medals and trophies is why I came here.”