Thursday 30 July, 2020
Celtic sign keeper Vasilis Barkas for €5 million from AEK Athens

Club’s hunt for a new No1 has finally come to an end after Fraser Forster rejected offer to return to Celtic Park.

By Garry Doyle Thursday 30 Jul 2020, 5:09 PM
28 minutes ago 475 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5164136
Celtic's new No1 Barkas, in action here for AEK, makes a brave save.
Image: Dimitrios Karvountzis
Celtic's new No1 Barkas, in action here for AEK, makes a brave save.
Celtic's new No1 Barkas, in action here for AEK, makes a brave save.
Image: Dimitrios Karvountzis

CELTIC’S HUNT FOR a new goalkeeper ended today after they bought Vasilas Barkas from AEK Athens for €5 million.

The 26-year-old Greek international, who has been capped 10 times by his country, was on the winning AEK team that knocked Celtic out of the Champions League qualifiers in 2018.

A Celtic statement read: “Everyone at Celtic welcomes Vasilis to the club and wishes him every success in the years ahead.”

Barkas said the key reason behind his decision to switch from Greek giants, AEK, came down to Celtic’s bid for a tenth league title in a row.

He said: “I’m very happy to be here, it’s a dream to come to one of the biggest teams in Europe, and I can’t wait to play for Celtic.

“Winning medals and trophies is why I came here.”

About the author:

About the author
Garry Doyle
@GarryDoyle1
garry@the42.ie

