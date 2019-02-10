Scott Sinclair scores hat-trick as Celtic maintain push for third treble in a row

SCOTT SINCAIR SCORED three goals on Sunday as Celtic came out 5-0 victors over St Johnstone to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are vying to secure a third consecutive treble at Peakhead and got up and running in just the third minute with Sinclair’s first.

Captain Scott Brown, who recently agreed a new contract extension with the Hoops, blasted home a 30 yard effort to double his side’s advantage six minutes later.

James Forrest, returning to the side on Sunday, added a third seven minutes after half-time, with Sinclair adding two more to seal the victory and book Celtic’s place in tomorrow’s draw for the last eight.

