Sunday 10 February, 2019
Scott Sinclair scores hat-trick as Celtic maintain push for third treble in a row

Brendan Rodgers’ men secured their seventh win on the bounce this year against St Johnstone.

By The42 Team Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 7:26 PM
36 minutes ago 1,431 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/4487069
Sinclair claimed the match ball after full-time at Parkhead.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Sinclair claimed the match ball after full-time at Parkhead.
Sinclair claimed the match ball after full-time at Parkhead.
Image: Jeff Holmes

SCOTT SINCAIR SCORED three goals on Sunday as Celtic came out 5-0 victors over St Johnstone to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup.

Brendan Rodgers’ side are vying to secure a third consecutive treble at Peakhead and got up and running in just the third minute with Sinclair’s first.

Captain Scott Brown, who recently agreed a new contract extension with the Hoops, blasted home a 30 yard effort to double his side’s advantage six minutes later.

James Forrest, returning to the side on Sunday, added a third seven minutes after half-time, with Sinclair adding two more to seal the victory and book Celtic’s place in tomorrow’s draw for the last eight.

Source: Celtic FC/YouTube

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

COMMENTS (2)

