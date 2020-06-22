Son of ex-Celtic boss Strachan replaces Duff as first-team coach

CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED that Gavin Strachan will join the club as their new first team coach, filling the vacancy created by Damien Duff’s departure.

Duff departed the post last month and later revealed that family reasons were behind his decision to leave the Scottish giants. He will now be solely involved in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland coaching setup rather than juggling the roles.

Celtic have now settled on a replacement with Strachan joining the club to work alongside Neil Lennon after recently serving as assistant manager to Darren Ferguson at Peterborough United.

His father Gordon previously managed the club and guided them to three Scottish league title wins.

We are delighted to announce the appointment of Gavin Strachan as the Club's new First Team Coach, with immediate effect.



Welcome to #CelticFC, Gavin! 🍀⚪https://t.co/P8TrxInDv6 — Celtic Football Club (from 🏡) (@CelticFC) June 22, 2020

“It is a huge honour to be appointed to this position with Celtic, such a giant of a club and a real iconic footballing institution – this really is an opportunity I could simply not turn down,” remarked Strachan.

“I am hugely excited about getting started with Neil, John and the players as we get ready for the challenges ahead.

“Neil and John have been massive figures in the club’s 9 in-a-row journey and it will be fantastic to be part of such a great management and coaching team. The club has had a phenomenal run of success in recent years and I know everyone at Celtic and our supporters will be doing all we can, together, to keep this run going.

“I know we are looking ahead to a really exciting season and for me personally, it is a great time to join this brilliant club. I will work my hardest every day to bring success to the club.”

Gavin Strachan pictured in his role as Peterborough United assistant manager Source: EMPICS Sport

Celtic manager Lennon added: “We are delighted to bring Gavin to Celtic, he is a brilliant appointment for us and someone I know will work really well with myself, John Kennedy, the players and the rest of our backroom team.

“We had a number of options for the role but Gavin was the outstanding candidate. He is a really talented, experienced, hard working and respected coach and I know he has the right qualities to make a great contribution to the club. We are all really pleased to welcome Gavin to our team.”

