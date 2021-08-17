Membership : Access or Sign Up
Manager Postecoglu says Celtic are 'very close' to making several signings

‘I’m very confident we will have players in before the transfer deadline,’ he said. ‘It’s just a matter of timing and getting things done.’

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou.
Image: PA
CELTIC MANAGER ANGE Postecoglou feels his club are “very close” to making several signings.

Postecoglou endured a frustrating delay to adding to his squad ahead of the season starting but he expects new arrivals to add to the likes of Carl Starfelt, Kyogo Furuhashi, Joe Hart and James McCarthy.

However, he added that deals were still proving difficult to complete.

Speaking ahead of Wednesday’s Europa League play-off first leg against AZ Alkmaar, Postecoglou said: “I’m very confident we will have players in before the transfer deadline. It’s just a matter of timing and getting things done. It’s not as straightforward as it used to be.

“We are very close to a few deals, I think. We just need to keep doing what we are doing, stay focused and disciplined, and make sure we get the right players in.

“Once we do, it will help us enormously because we are putting a big workload on a core group of players at the moment.”

Reports in Croatia claim Celtic had a £2million offer for Legia Warsaw right-back Josip Juranovic rejected and Postecoglou stressed the club were keeping their options open.

“He’d be one of a number of right full-backs we have been linked to over the period I have been here,” the Celtic boss said.

“It’s obviously an area where we definitely need some cover. At the moment Anthony Ralston is doing an outstanding job and I think there’s more in him to improve. But he can’t play every game.

“So it’s definitely an area we need to strengthen and it’s an area we are targeting and I’m hoping for us to add to, but to nail it down to one person, that’s not how it’s been working.

“We are working on multiple targets in each position because, the way the market is at the moment, there’s no guarantee you’ll get anyone over the line.

“That’s probably why I have been linked with so many people but in terms of deals done, nothing is done yet.”

