Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 25 January, 2020
Edouard brings season's tally to 20 as Celtic get job done against Ross County

‘He is up there with some of the best we’ve had over the last 20 years,’ said manager Neil Lennon of the Frenchman.

By AFP Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 7:32 PM
43 minutes ago 1,072 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4980000
Odsonne Edouard celebrates.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Odsonne Edouard celebrates.
Odsonne Edouard celebrates.
Image: Jeff Holmes

FRENCH STRIKER ODSONNE Edouard received glowing praise from Celtic manager Neil Lennon after he came off the bench to score a second-half double in the champions’ 3-0 win over Ross County on Saturday.

The 22-year-old had been on the bench due to a toe problem but he was sent on for the ineffective Leigh Griffiths and his three-minute, second-half brace on top of Callum McGregor’s first-half penalty ensured Celtic moved five points clear of bitter rivals Rangers.

Rangers have two games in hand and can move back to just two points off the leaders if they beat bottom side Hearts on Sunday.

Lennon, though, could not praise Edouard highly enough after the French U21 striker took his tally for the season to 20.

“He (Edouard) is hugely important,” Lennon told BBC Scotland. “He is an outstanding footballer, almost talismanic.

“He is up there with some of the best we’ve had over the last 20 years.”

Lennon, who is seeking his fifth league title in his two spells at the club, said Edouard will hopefully not suffer a reaction and be fit for their next match with St Johnstone on Wednesday.

“It was very reassuring (to have him on the bench). He is a class player,” said Lennon.

“You always worry about a toe injury, it was quite tender but he looked fine and fresh and you could see the lift he gave to the team and his second goal was a great goal, a great finish.

“In the context of the season it is a brilliant win,” added the 48-year-old Northern Irishman.

© – AFP 2020 

