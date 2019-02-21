This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia

Kevin Gameiro made sure of his side’s place in the Europa League last 16 after Jeremy Toljan was sent off for the visitors.

By The42 Team Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 8:05 PM
33 minutes ago 3,102 Views 5 Comments
CELTIC HAD JEREMY Toljan sent off in the first half as they were eliminated from the Europa League in a 1-0 defeat at Valencia on Thursday, losing 3-0 on aggregate.

Goals from Denis Cheryshev and Ruben Sobrino in Glasgow had left Celtic with a mountain to climb at Mestalla and Toljan’s two bookings made their challenge even greater.

The Scottish champions worked hard but with little success and Valencia – with their two-goal and one-man advantage – made sure of their progress through substitute Kevin Gameiro in the 70th minute.

Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer had two bites at the cherry from a corner in the 10th minute, seeing one attempt blocked before his second was blasted over.

Valencia lost Ezequiel Garay to a knee injury midway through the half but their task became easier when Toljan, on loan from Borussia Dortmund, saw red after taking down Goncalo Guedes as he galloped goalwards.

Scott Bain proved his worth before the interval, with two impressive saves from Dani Parejo and Santi Mina, and Jozo Simunovic blocked a Sobrino strike in the goalmouth six minutes into the second half.

But Celtic’s fate would soon be sealed.

Gameiro – two minutes after coming off the bench – got on the end of a Daniel Wass knockdown to prod the ball home from close range with his knee.

The result maintains Celtic’s unwanted record of having failed to score in an away knockout match in Europe since April 2003, drawing a blank in nine matches in that period.

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

The42 Team

