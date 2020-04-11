This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 11 April, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Celtic agree 'significant' wage reduction with players and staff

Manager Neil Lennon and the entire first-team squad agreed to the cut.

By AFP Saturday 11 Apr 2020, 6:43 PM
16 minutes ago 142 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5072751
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Image: PA
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Celtic manager Neil Lennon.
Image: PA

CELTIC PLAYERS AND coach Neil Lennon have taken a “significant reduction” in wages to help the club with the financial cost of the coronavirus, the Scottish champions announced on Friday.

Lennon and the entire first-team squad, as well as several members of Celtic’s backroom and executive staff, agreed the cut and to defer “a significant proportion of their earnings” between April and June.

“I would like to pay tribute to Neil and the players for their desire to play their part,” Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell said in a statement.

“I am also grateful to my own executive team for the commitment they have devoted to this outcome in very difficult working circumstances.”

Celtic, chasing a ninth successive league title, were 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership when domestic action was postponed.

The Hoops posted profits of £24 million for the final six months of last year.

“We are well aware of the economic realities and are very willing to play our part in recognising them,” Lennon said.

“We also know that many within society, including our own support, are facing distress and, in some cases, tragedy. 

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club, including the players and my own backroom team, expresses our appreciation of the work being done by NHS staff, carers and all who are providing vital public services at this time.”

Celtic’s arch rivals Rangers announced this week that coaches, players and directors would take a three-month wage deferral.

Amid widespread criticism, the majority of England’s Premier League clubs have so far been unable to agree wage cuts and deferrals despite talks involving the players’ union.

Southampton became the first Premier League team whose players and staff agreed to defer part of their salaries this week.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie