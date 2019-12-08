Julien's controversial winner separates Celtic and Rangers in League Cup decider

DESPITE DELIVERING A below-par performance, Celtic defied a numerical advantage to win their fourth consecutive Scottish League Cup today at Hampden Park.

There was some controversy about the game’s only goal, however, with strong suggestions that Christopher Jullien was in an offside position when he headed home Ryan Christie’s free-kick in the 60th minute.

While Jullien was the goalscoring hero in the 1-0 win, Celtic had goalkeeper Fraser Forster largely to thank for another Old Firm triumph over their Glasgow rivals.

With Rangers the better side for the vast majority of the contest, Forster made several vital saves to keep Steven Gerrard’s side at bay.

The most notable of those came in the 64th minute, when he denied Alfredo Morelos from the penalty spot after the Rangers forward had been fouled by Jeremie Frimpong.

The young Celtic defender was subsequently given his marching orders, and despite enduring some nervy moments as Rangers searched for an equaliser, Neil Lennon’s men held firm to win their 10th trophy in a row.

