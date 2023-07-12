Celtic and Wolves are coming to Dublin for a pre-season friendly later this month

CELTIC AND WOLVERHAMPTON Wanderers will meet in a pre-season friendly in Dublin later this month.

The sides will play at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 29 July, with tickets set to go on general sale this Thursday.

The game will be Celtic’s first visit to Dublin since 2016, when they played Barcelona in a pre-season friendly.

Their pre-season meeting with Wolves had originally been expected to take place in South Korea before both clubs cancelled their planned visits.

Advertisement

Celtic are set for a summer tour in Japan with games against Yokohama F. Marinos (19 July) and Gamba Osaka (22 July) before flying to Dublin.

Kick off in the Aviva Stadium will be at 2pm.