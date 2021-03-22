Celtic youngster among 3 replacement call-ups to Ireland U21 squad

LUCA CONNELL is among three late call-ups to the Ireland U21 squad ahead of their friendly against Wales on Friday.

The Celtic player, currently on loan with Scottish League Two side Queen’s Park, is joined Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair and Stoke City forward Ethon Varian.

The trio received the call following news that Conor Coventry, Dan Rose and Ademipo Odubeko would be unavailable.

It was announced yesterday that Coventry had been promoted to the senior squad.

Meanwhile, Schalke 04 goalkeeper Dan Rose misses out due to regional Covid-19 travel restrictions in Germany.

In addition, the Football Association Ireland say that West Ham teen Odubeko had been withdrawn “in the best interest of the player”.

An FAI statement added: “He will remain with his club for the international window having only recently returned from injury and, as a result of his busy training and match schedule of late, both parties agreed that it would be beneficial for him to continue working with his club at this time.”

Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad:

Goalkeepers: Brian Maher (Bray Wanderers), Sam Blair (Norwich)

Defenders: Shane Flynn (Leicester City), Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Mark McGuinness (Ipswich Town on loan from Arsenal), Oisin McEntee (Newcastle United), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers on loan from Celtic), Mason O’Malley (Scunthorpe United), Lewis Richards (Wolves).

Midfielders: Luca Connell (Queen’s Park on loan from Celtic) Conor Grant (Rochdale), Dawson Devoy (Bohemians), Alex Gilbert (Brentford), Conor Noss (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Louie Watson (Derby County).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Dundee on loan from Celtic), Will Ferry (Southampton), Gavin Kilkenny (Bournemouth), Joshua ‘JJ’ Kayode (Carlisle United on loan from Rotherham United), Ethon Varian (Stoke City), Tyreik Wright (Walsall on loan from Aston Villa).