Monday 12 April 2021
Boston Celtics finish strongly to halt Denver Nuggets’ winning streak

It marked the hosts’ first loss since March 24, while the Celtics have won five of their last six games.

By Press Association Monday 12 Apr 2021, 7:48 AM
1 hour ago 491 Views 0 Comments
THE DENVER NUGGETS’ eight-game streak of victories ended with an emphatic 105-87 loss following an intense-second half passage of play from the visiting Boston Celtics.

The visitors poured in 31 points to Denver’s three during a gripping passage of play through the third and fourth quarters, with Jaysom Tatum leading the Celtics with 28 points.

It was the Nuggets’ first loss since 24 March, while the Celtics (28-26) have now won five of their last six games.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not need the injured Giannis Antetokounmpo to down the Orlando Magic 124-87 and the New York Knicks blew an 18-point lead then recovered to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-96.

Karl-Anthony Towns and D’Angelo Russell each had 27 points as their Minnesota Timberwolves defeated the Chicago Bulls 121-117, while Caris LeVert scored 34 en route to the Indiana Pacers’ 132-125 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The San Antonio Spurs’ five-game losing streak came to a halt courtesy of a jump-shot from DeMar DeRozan with half a second left on the clock.

The basket lifted the Spurs to a 119-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks, with DeRozan finishing with 33 points including 27 in just the second half.

Miles Bridges top-scored for the Charlotte Hornets with 23 points, which included two from a potential dunk-of-the-season over the top of the Atlanta Hawks’ Clint Capela.

But Atlanta had the last laugh and emerged 105-101 victors over a side who previously had not lost a game all campaign while leading at the start of the final quarter.

The Miami Heat started their four-game roadtrip well and have now won six of their last seven games after triumphing 107-98 over the Portland Trail Blazers.

Zion Williamson poured in 28 points as his New Orleans Pelicans rallied to a 116-109 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Clippers’ Marcus Morris Sr had a season-high 33 en route to a 131-124 defeat of the Detroit Pistons.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie