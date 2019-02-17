Celtic's Scott Brown scores last-minute winner before getting sent off amid wild celebrations

SCOTT BROWN SCORED an injury-time winner as Celtic beat Kilmarnock 1-0 in the Scottish Premiership today.

The midfielder was then sent off for celebrating with fans amid raucous scenes.

The win boosts Brendan Rodgers’ side’s title hopes, after rivals Rangers slipped up on Saturday.

More to follow

