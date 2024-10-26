Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO
Football's pre-season competitions could yet return after botched central council vote

First vote ruled out of order as some candidates abstained, so further vote on the way.
4.51pm, 26 Oct 2024
THE FUTURE OF the Gaelic football pre-season competitions is hanging in the balance after a vote today at Central Council that has been ruled void.

Various parties debated if the Dr McKenna, O’Byrne and McGrath Cups, along with the FBD League could be brought back, having been scrapped after a meeting of Central Council last month.

A Motion tabled by Cavan requested if they could be reinstated for 2025, given the strong possibility that the Football Review Committee’s new rules could be voted through in next month’s Special Congress.

The debate went on for a considerable period, but when a vote was taken it lost by three votes, with 60% of the vote required.

However, some delegates abstained so the 60% was not calculated correctly.

An objection then followed, but with a sizeable number of county delegates already on their way home, an electronic vote is due to be held later this evening.

More to follow….

Declan Bogue
