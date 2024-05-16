Centurions set to depart Connacht

CONNACHT CENTURIONS Jarrad Butler and Tom Farrell will leave the province at the end of the season, it has been confirmed.

Centre Farrell is widely expected to join Munster.

Both players joined the province in 2017 — Butler was club captain for four seasons and made 126 appearances, while Farrell scored 21 tries in 112 appearances.

As previously announced, Tiernan O’Halloran is set to retire after a 15-year career with his home province while Diarmuid Kilgallen is signing for Munster.

The exits of Dominic Robertson-McCoy, Tom Daly, Gavin Thornbury, Matthew Burke, Oran McNulty and Tadgh McElroy have also been confirmed.

Meanwhile, Michael McDonald joins Ulster on a season-long loan.

Connacht Rugby have also confirmed a 43-man playing squad for the new season.

Josh Murphy rejoins the province after a 12-month leave to complete his medical studies, along with previously announced signings Temi Lasisi, David O’Connor, Piers O’Conor, Adam McBurney and Ben Murphy.

Academy graduates Matthew Devine, Hugh Gavin and Chay Mullins will also be among the new faces.