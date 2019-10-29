Cerrone urges McGregor to 'sign the damn deal' for Las Vegas showdown

DONALD CERRONE HAS implored Conor McGregor to “sign the deal” after the Dubliner claimed that a date for his UFC comeback has been set.

McGregor (21-4), a former two-weight champion, said last week during a media event in Moscow that he will return to the octagon in Las Vegas on 18 January against an undisclosed opponent.

The fight would be the 31-year-old’s first since he was defeated by champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a lightweight title bout in October 2018.

According to Cerrone (36-13), McGregor’s representatives have been in touch about a potential fight between the pair, and the American has now urged them to push forward and finalise terms.

“I think it’s going to happen this time,” Cerrone told TMZ Sports. “I really do. Conor’s really serious about making a comeback.

“Both teams have reached out and are trying to figure it out. It’s looking good, though. This would be a huge fight, I don’t understand why his team wouldn’t want to be engaged. It’s going to be a fun fight!

“He’s a great fighter. I’m not taking anything away from him by any means, he’s got a lot of punching power and it should be a good time.

“Sign the damn deal, man — let’s get this done!”

Cerrone, who’s currently ranked fifth in the UFC’s lightweight division, has suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje and Tony Ferguson in his two most recent outings.

However, the 36-year-old former title challenger has previously defeated the likes of Edson Barboza, Eddie Alvarez, Benson Henderson and Al Iaquinta.

