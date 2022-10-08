Membership : Access or Sign Up
Saturday 8 October 2022
Chaldean triumphs in Dewhurst for Balding and Dettori

Jockey had a fall in earlier race but bounced back to win Group One.

By Press Association Saturday 8 Oct 2022
Chaldean (right) ridden by Frankie Dettori after winning Darley Dewhurst Stakes on Dubai Future Champions Day at Newmarket Racecourse.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
CHALDEAN MADE most of the running to win the Darley Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket for Andrew Balding and Frankie Dettori.

The Juddmonte-owned colt followed in the footsteps of his sire, Frankel, when cruising up the inside rail as the 5-2 joint-favourite.

He was pursued all the way by the runner up, Paul and Oliver Cole’s Royal Scotsman, but it was Balding’s youngster who prevailed at the line by a head to take the Group One with Nostrum back in third.

It capped a topsy-turvy day for Dettori who had a nasty fall in the opening race but thankfully walked away unscathed.

Balding was emulating his father, Ian, who won the race on multiple occasions but most famously with the brilliant Mill Reef in 1970.

