Connacht to travel to Leicester as Ulster draw Quins in Challenge Cup

ULSTER WILL FACE Premiership side Harlequins away from home in the round-of-16 of the Challenge Cup next month following the official European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] draw this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend’s Connacht will also face English opposition after being drawn away to Leicester Tigers for their knock-out clash.

Ulster’s meeting with Quins is set to take place at Twickenham Stoop on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, while Connacht will be at Welford Road the same weekend.

Ulster and Connacht both dropped into the Challenge Cup from the Champions Cup after confirmation of the revised European season structure due to the cancellation of two rounds of planned pool fixtures.

Last season saw Ulster beating Harlequins twice in the pool stages of the Champions Cup, although the English side have been in good form this season and currently sit third in the Premiership. Leicester are eighth in the Premiership as things stand.

The EPCR draw also confirmed the quarter-finals pathway for the Challenge Cup.

If Ulster beat Harlequins, they will be away to Dragons or Northampton in the quarter-finals on 9/10/11 April.

If Connacht beat Leicester, they will enjoy home advantage against Ospreys or Newcastle in their quarter-final.

The draw for the Champions Cup round-of-16 involving Munster and Leinster will follow this afternoon.