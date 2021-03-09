BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 9 March 2021
Advertisement

Connacht to travel to Leicester as Ulster draw Quins in Challenge Cup

Both provinces will be away from home in the round of 16.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 9 Mar 2021, 12:33 PM
1 hour ago 2,218 Views 11 Comments
https://the42.ie/5376008

ULSTER WILL FACE Premiership side Harlequins away from home in the round-of-16 of the Challenge Cup next month following the official European Professional Club Rugby [EPCR] draw this afternoon.

Meanwhile, Andy Friend’s Connacht will also face English opposition after being drawn away to Leicester Tigers for their knock-out clash.

EPCR

Ulster’s meeting with Quins is set to take place at Twickenham Stoop on the weekend of 2/3/4 April, while Connacht will be at Welford Road the same weekend. 

Ulster and Connacht both dropped into the Challenge Cup from the Champions Cup after confirmation of the revised European season structure due to the cancellation of two rounds of planned pool fixtures.

Last season saw Ulster beating Harlequins twice in the pool stages of the Champions Cup, although the English side have been in good form this season and currently sit third in the Premiership. Leicester are eighth in the Premiership as things stand.

The EPCR draw also confirmed the quarter-finals pathway for the Challenge Cup.

If Ulster beat Harlequins, they will be away to Dragons or Northampton in the quarter-finals on 9/10/11 April.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

If Connacht beat Leicester, they will enjoy home advantage against Ospreys or Newcastle in their quarter-final.

QF

The draw for the Champions Cup round-of-16 involving Munster and Leinster will follow this afternoon.

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie