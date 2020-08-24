Champion jockey Oisin Murphy handed 7-day ban

CHAMPION JOCKEY Oisin Murphy is set to miss next month’s Pertemps St Leger Festival after being given a seven-day suspension when Ayr’s stewards found him guilty of careless riding.

Murphy partnered Tiritomba to a two-and-a-quarter-length win in the Shadwell Stud Maiden Stakes on Monday – but the filly appeared to drift across second-placed Ricksen in the finish, prompting the stewards to take a look.

Murphy was judged to have “allowed his mount to drift left for a considerable time without sufficient correction causing (Ricksen’s rider Paul) Mulrennan to take a significant check and clip heels” and was banned for seven days.

The rider is currently 18 winners ahead of Tom Marquand in the jockeys’ championship.

The stewards report to the British Horseracing Authority confirmed that Murphy’s suspension will take effect from 7 September to 13 September inclusive – ruling him out of Doncaster’s four-day meeting.