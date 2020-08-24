This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 24 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy handed 7-day ban

Ayr’s stewards found him guilty of careless riding.

By Press Association Monday 24 Aug 2020, 11:07 PM
4 minutes ago 33 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5185040
Oisin Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA
Oisin Murphy (file pic).
Oisin Murphy (file pic).
Image: PA

CHAMPION JOCKEY Oisin Murphy is set to miss next month’s Pertemps St Leger Festival after being given a seven-day suspension when Ayr’s stewards found him guilty of careless riding.

Murphy partnered Tiritomba to a two-and-a-quarter-length win in the Shadwell Stud Maiden Stakes on Monday – but the filly appeared to drift across second-placed Ricksen in the finish, prompting the stewards to take a look.

Murphy was judged to have “allowed his mount to drift left for a considerable time without sufficient correction causing (Ricksen’s rider Paul) Mulrennan to take a significant check and clip heels” and was banned for seven days.

The rider is currently 18 winners ahead of Tom Marquand in the jockeys’ championship.

The stewards report to the British Horseracing Authority confirmed that Murphy’s suspension will take effect from 7 September to 13 September inclusive – ruling him out of Doncaster’s four-day meeting.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie