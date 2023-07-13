Leinster visit La Rochelle in first game of Champions Cup season

LEINSTER WILL VISIT La Rochelle, who have beaten them in the last two finals, in the opening round of the pool stages in the 2023/24 Champions Cup.

EPCR have confirmed all fixture dates and kick-off times for the four pool-stage rounds, with the rematch between Leo Cullen’s Leinster and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on Sunday 10 December clearly the biggest tie of the first round.

Leinster have had a miserable time against La Rochelle in recent seasons, losing to them in a semi-final in 2021 before coming up short against O’Gara’s side in the 2022 and 2023 deciders. They will travel to the Stade Marcel Deflandre in December looking for their first win over the Top 14 club.

Munster will open their campaign at home against French side Bayonne in Thomond Park, Connacht will be at home against Bordeaux in the first game of the 2023/24 competition, while Ulster are away to Bath.

Having taken on La Rochelle in their opening game, Leinster are at home to Sale in round 2, host Stade Français in the third round, then conclude their pool campaign away to Leicester.

Munster’s second-round tie sees them visit Exeter before an exciting trip to Toulon in France in round 3 and a home tie against Northampton in the fourth round.

Having visited Bath in their opener, Dan McFarland’s Ulster will welcome Racing 92 to Belfast in round 2, host French champions Toulouse in the third round, then travel to Harlequins in their last pool game.

After having home advantage against Bordeaux, Connacht face a tough trip to English champions Saracens before a visit to Lyon in round 3 and a home clash against Bristol in their fourth pool fixture.

This season’s Champions Cup features four pools of six clubs, with each club playing four pool-stage fixtures, facing four other sides either home or away. Clubs don’t play against teams from their own league competition.

The four highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the Round of 16.

Connacht are part of Pool 1 with Saracens, Bordeaux, the Bulls, Bristol, and Lyon.

Ulster are in Pool 2 alongside Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, and Harlequins.

In Pool 3, Munster are up against Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter, Toulon, and Northampton.

Advertisement

And in Pool 4, Leinster are in competition with La Rochelle, Stade Français, Leicester, the Stormers, and Sale.

Round 1:

Friday 8 December

Connacht v Bordeaux, Sportsground, 8pm, TNT Sports

Saturday 9 December

Bath v Ulster, The Rec, 3.15pm, TNT Sports

Munster v Bayonne, Thomond Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ

Sunday 10 December

La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3.15pm Irish time, TNT

Round 2:

Saturday 16 December

Saracens v Connacht, StoneX Stadium, 1pm, TNT

Leinster v Sale, RDS/Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ

Ulster v Racing 92, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm, TNT

Sunday 17 December

Exeter v Munster, Sandy Park, 1pm, TNT

Round 3:

Saturday 13 January

Lyon v Connacht, Matmut Stadium, 1pm Irish time, TNT

Toulon v Munster, Stade Felix Mayol, 3.15pm Irish time, TNT

Leinster v Stade Français, RDS/Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ

Ulster v Toulouse, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm, TNT

Round 4:

Friday 19 January

Connacht v Bristol, Sportsground, 8pm, TNT

Saturday 20 January

Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop, 1pm, TNT

Leicester v Leinster, Welford Road, 3.15pm, TNT

Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ

Knock-outs:

Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024

Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024

Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024

Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium