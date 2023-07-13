Leinster visit La Rochelle in first game of Champions Cup season

LEINSTER WILL VISIT La Rochelle, who have beaten them in the last two finals, in the opening round of the pool stages in the 2023/24 Champions Cup.
EPCR have confirmed all fixture dates and kick-off times for the four pool-stage rounds, with the rematch between Leo Cullen’s Leinster and Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle on Sunday 10 December clearly the biggest tie of the first round.
Leinster have had a miserable time against La Rochelle in recent seasons, losing to them in a semi-final in 2021 before coming up short against O’Gara’s side in the 2022 and 2023 deciders. They will travel to the Stade Marcel Deflandre in December looking for their first win over the Top 14 club.
Munster will open their campaign at home against French side Bayonne in Thomond Park, Connacht will be at home against Bordeaux in the first game of the 2023/24 competition, while Ulster are away to Bath.
Having taken on La Rochelle in their opening game, Leinster are at home to Sale in round 2, host Stade Français in the third round, then conclude their pool campaign away to Leicester.
Munster’s second-round tie sees them visit Exeter before an exciting trip to Toulon in France in round 3 and a home tie against Northampton in the fourth round.
Having visited Bath in their opener, Dan McFarland’s Ulster will welcome Racing 92 to Belfast in round 2, host French champions Toulouse in the third round, then travel to Harlequins in their last pool game.
After having home advantage against Bordeaux, Connacht face a tough trip to English champions Saracens before a visit to Lyon in round 3 and a home clash against Bristol in their fourth pool fixture.
This season’s Champions Cup features four pools of six clubs, with each club playing four pool-stage fixtures, facing four other sides either home or away. Clubs don’t play against teams from their own league competition.
The four highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the Round of 16.
Connacht are part of Pool 1 with Saracens, Bordeaux, the Bulls, Bristol, and Lyon.
Ulster are in Pool 2 alongside Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, and Harlequins.
In Pool 3, Munster are up against Bayonne, Glasgow, Exeter, Toulon, and Northampton.
And in Pool 4, Leinster are in competition with La Rochelle, Stade Français, Leicester, the Stormers, and Sale.
Round 1:
Friday 8 December
Connacht v Bordeaux, Sportsground, 8pm, TNT Sports
Saturday 9 December
Bath v Ulster, The Rec, 3.15pm, TNT Sports
Munster v Bayonne, Thomond Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ
Sunday 10 December
La Rochelle v Leinster, Stade Marcel Deflandre, 3.15pm Irish time, TNT
Round 2:
Saturday 16 December
Saracens v Connacht, StoneX Stadium, 1pm, TNT
Leinster v Sale, RDS/Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ
Ulster v Racing 92, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm, TNT
Sunday 17 December
Exeter v Munster, Sandy Park, 1pm, TNT
Round 3:
Saturday 13 January
Lyon v Connacht, Matmut Stadium, 1pm Irish time, TNT
Toulon v Munster, Stade Felix Mayol, 3.15pm Irish time, TNT
Leinster v Stade Français, RDS/Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm, RTÉ
Ulster v Toulouse, Kingspan Stadium, 8pm, TNT
Round 4:
Friday 19 January
Connacht v Bristol, Sportsground, 8pm, TNT
Saturday 20 January
Harlequins v Ulster, Twickenham Stoop, 1pm, TNT
Leicester v Leinster, Welford Road, 3.15pm, TNT
Munster v Northampton, Thomond Park, 5.30pm, RTÉ
Knock-outs:
Round of 16 – 5/6/7 April 2024
Quarter-finals – 12/13/14 April 2024
Semi-finals – 3/4/5 May 2024
Champions Cup final – Saturday 25 May 2024, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium