Two Champions Cup games cancelled due to Covid-19 cases in Exeter squad

EPCR HAS CONFIRMED that two Champions Cup Pool B fixtures scheduled to take place this weekend have been cancelled due to a number of positive Covid-19 cases in the Exeter Chiefs’ squad.

Exeter’s clash away against Toulouse has been cancelled, as has Glasgow’s home fixture against Lyon.

EPCR has yet to decide how the results of both games will be recorded but the cancelled fixtures are sure to have huge ramifications for Pool B, which also contains Munster, Ulster, and Connacht.

The new format for the Champions Cup this season means that clubs have only four pool games, rather than the usual six.

Reigning champions Exeter confirmed to EPCR that “a number” of their players and staff have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing their clash with Toulouse to be cancelled.

Exeter played against Glasgow last weekend, meaning that many of Glasgow’s senior players are now self-isolating.

As such, Glasgow informed EPCR that the club was “not in a position to field a matchday squad of the appropriate standard” against Lyon, ensuring the second cancellation.

EPCR said it will now “convene Match Result Resolution Committees to determine the results of the cancelled matches and the decisions of the committees will be communicated as soon as practicable.”

Munster, Ulster, and Connacht will be waiting with interest to note how those committees decide to record the cancelled fixtures.