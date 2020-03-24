This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 24 March, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rugby's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals postponed indefinitely

The 2020 finals weekend had been set for Marseille on 22/23 May.

By Niall Kelly Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 9:38 AM
17 minutes ago 208 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5055617
On hold: Marseille finals weekend will not take place as scheduled.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
On hold: Marseille finals weekend will not take place as scheduled.
On hold: Marseille finals weekend will not take place as scheduled.
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

RUGBY’S HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS Cup and Challenge Cup have both been postponed indefinitely, European rugby bosses confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Both tournaments had previously been suspended by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) in light of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

And the EPCR has now decided to postpone the semi-finals which were scheduled for early May as well as the 2020 finals weekend set for Marseille on 22/23 May.

The decision was taken by the board of the EPCR during a conference call on Monday.

Any decision on a new schedule for the tournament knockout rounds will be taken as part of a wider rescheduling of the professional rugby season in Europe with the Pro14, English Premiership, France’s Top14 and the Six Nations all curtailed by the pandemic.

“EPCR remains committed to completing the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season, and it is planned to reschedule the quarter-final and semi-final matches, as well as the Marseille finals, in line with fixtures in the professional league competitions, subject to advice from government and local authorities,” a statement read.

“An update regarding the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be communicated as soon as practicable,” it added.

Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will remain valid for the new dates, while any fans who wish for a refund will be entitled to one once the new dates are announced.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Niall Kelly
@niallkelly
niall@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie