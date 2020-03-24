Rugby's Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals postponed indefinitely

On hold: Marseille finals weekend will not take place as scheduled.

RUGBY’S HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS Cup and Challenge Cup have both been postponed indefinitely, European rugby bosses confirmed on Tuesday morning.

Both tournaments had previously been suspended by European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) in light of the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

And the EPCR has now decided to postpone the semi-finals which were scheduled for early May as well as the 2020 finals weekend set for Marseille on 22/23 May.

The decision was taken by the board of the EPCR during a conference call on Monday.

Any decision on a new schedule for the tournament knockout rounds will be taken as part of a wider rescheduling of the professional rugby season in Europe with the Pro14, English Premiership, France’s Top14 and the Six Nations all curtailed by the pandemic.

“EPCR remains committed to completing the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup season, and it is planned to reschedule the quarter-final and semi-final matches, as well as the Marseille finals, in line with fixtures in the professional league competitions, subject to advice from government and local authorities,” a statement read.

“An update regarding the knockout stages of the Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup will be communicated as soon as practicable,” it added.

Tickets already purchased for the Marseille finals will remain valid for the new dates, while any fans who wish for a refund will be entitled to one once the new dates are announced.

