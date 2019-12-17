This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Three Saints cited following thumping defeat to Leinster

Second row Lewis Bean and centre partners Andy Symons and Matt Proctor have all been cited for dangerous tackles.

By The42 Team Tuesday 17 Dec 2019, 8:46 PM
Northampton centre Matt Proctor.
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO
Image: Billy Stickland/INPHO

LEWIS BEAN, ANDY Symons and Matt Proctor have all been cited for reckless play in Northampton Saints’ 50-21 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Second row Bean and centres Symons and Proctor were all cited for dangerous tackles, on Cian Healy, James Tracy and Ciaran Frawley respectively.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points: two weeks for low-end: six weeks for mid-range, and 10 to 52 weeks for top-end.

All three will learn their fate at separate disciplinary hearings in London on Wednesday.

Leinster ran in seven tries in their second consecutive rout of the Saints, Garry Ringrose dotting down a hat-trick and Jordan Larmour earning the man-of-the-match award as the eastern province booked their place in the Champions Cup last eight with two games to spare.

The42 Team
