Three Saints cited following thumping defeat to Leinster

LEWIS BEAN, ANDY Symons and Matt Proctor have all been cited for reckless play in Northampton Saints’ 50-21 defeat to Leinster at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

Second row Bean and centres Symons and Proctor were all cited for dangerous tackles, on Cian Healy, James Tracy and Ciaran Frawley respectively.

Under World Rugby’s Sanctions for Foul Play, Law 9.13 relating to dangerous tackling carries the following sanction entry points: two weeks for low-end: six weeks for mid-range, and 10 to 52 weeks for top-end.

All three will learn their fate at separate disciplinary hearings in London on Wednesday.

Leinster ran in seven tries in their second consecutive rout of the Saints, Garry Ringrose dotting down a hat-trick and Jordan Larmour earning the man-of-the-match award as the eastern province booked their place in the Champions Cup last eight with two games to spare.