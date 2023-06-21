Leinster to face holders La Rochelle in mouthwatering rematch following Champions Cup draw

LEINSTER WILL FACE the Champions Cup holders La Rochelle in what will be an intriguing rematch of this year’s decider following the draw for the 2023/2024 season.

The eastern province have been drawn in Pool 4, with Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, and Sale Sharks all featuring here.

URC finalists Munster will slot into Pool 3 while Ulster are in Pool 2 and Connacht are in Pool 1.

The Champions Cup will begin on 8 December and the finals will take place in London next May.

Champions Cup Draw

Pool 1: Saracens, Union Bordeaux Begles, Vodacom Bulls, Bristol Bears, Connacht, Lyon

Pool 2: Toulouse, Cardiff, Bath, Racing 92, Harlequins, Ulster

Pool 3: Munster, Aviron Bayonnais, Glasgow, Exeter Chiefs, RC Toulon, Northampton

Pool 4: La Rochelle, Stade Francais, Leicester Tigers, DHL Stormers, Leinster, Sale Sharks

Challenge Cup

Pool 1: Invitee 1, Section Paloise, Dragons, Zebre Parma, Cell C Sharks, Oyannax Rugby

Pool 2: Ospreys, USAP, Newcastle Falcons, Emirates Lions, Montpellier, Benetton Rugby

Pool 3: Edinburgh, Castres Olympique, Clermont Auvergne, Invitee 2, Gloucester, Scarlets

