Leinster host Leicester while Munster travel to Northampton in Champions Cup last 16

LEINSTER AND MUNSTER both face rematches from their final pool games after the draw for the last 16 of the Champions Cup was made this evening.

Leo Cullen’s side’s reward for a 100% record to date is a home clash with Leicester Tigers while Graham Rowntree’s charges travel to face Northampton Saints after they scraped into the knockouts by the skin of their teeth.

Leinster cruised to a 27-10 win over Leicester on Saturday with Munster securing a losing bonus-point against 14-man Northampton in their 26-23 defeat.

There is also the prospect of a Leinster-La Rochelle quarter-final clash should they progress and Ronan O’Gara’s men also get past DHL Stormers.

Munster or Nortampton will face either the Vodacom Bulls or Lyon in the last eight.

In the Challenge Cup, the Irish provinces both face trips to France after Connacht were paired with Top 14 side Pau and Ulster drawn against Montpellier.