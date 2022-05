8 mins ago

If you need some reading before kick off, you have come to the right place.

Here is Ciaran Kennedy’s big match preview. Leinster arrive as the most thrilling purveyors of the modern attacking game in European club rugby, while La Rochelle hold the slightly unfair tag of brute enforcers. Both know they’ll need to borrow a little from the other’s playbook to get over the line this evening.

Ciaran is predicting a Leinster win.

He also profiles miracle man, Johnny Sexton, here.

Sexton’s influence will be key under the scorching French sun. This is a man who has previously almost single-handedly dragged his team over the line in finals. He heads into today’s decider in some of the strongest form of his career. There’s not much he hasn’t achieved in the club game at this stage, but he’s yet to lift this trophy as captain.

The42 also profiles the two Irish coaches in the hotseat. Only once before, in the history of this competition, have both finalists had Irishmen in charge. That’s why we need to be sitting up and taking notice of what Cullen and Ronan O’Gara have achieved this season. By taking a team to a Champions Cup final, they have achieved something only four Irish coaches, Harry Williams, McLaughlin, Declan Kidney and Mark McCall, have managed.