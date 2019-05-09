Where to watch Saturday's Champions Cup final as Leinster chase history

EIGHT MONTHS AFTER Leo Cullen’s Leinster opened their title defence in emphatic fashion at the RDS, Leinster’s pursuit of a record fifth European title culminates in Saturday’s showdown with Saracens.

By stitching a fifth star to their jersey, the province will become the most successful club in the competition’s history, but face a huge challenge to defend the trophy they lifted in Bilbao 12 months ago against Saracens.

Virgin Media will have live coverage from Newcastle. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

For many reasons, it’s the final rugby fans have been waiting for.

This will be the fourth meeting of the two European heavyweights, with Leinster winning all three of their previous clashes, including a 30-19 victory in their only knockout encounter in the quarter-final last season.

With both sides stacked with world-class talent, it promises to be an absorbing contest from start to finish at St James’ Park and there are a number of ways you can follow the action.

The game will be shown live on BT Sport, but thanks to a deal signed with the EPCR last year, both Virgin Media and Channel 4 have rights to broadcast the 2019 decider on free-to-air television.

Joe Molloy will present Virgin Media’s coverage from Newcastle alongside studio guests Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jenning, while Dave McIntyre and Alan Quinlan will be on commentary for the 5pm kick-off.

Both Virgin and BT Sport 2 begin their coverage at 4pm, while Channel 4 are on air half an hour later at 4.30pm.

If you’re not near a television on Saturday evening, there will be full live commentary on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan, with Bernard Jackman providing analysis.

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

