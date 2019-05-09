This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Where to watch Saturday's Champions Cup final as Leinster chase history

The game is available live on free-to-air TV on Virgin Media.

By The42 Team Thursday 9 May 2019, 8:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,854 Views 29 Comments
https://the42.ie/4627564

EIGHT MONTHS AFTER Leo Cullen’s Leinster opened their title defence in emphatic fashion at the RDS, Leinster’s pursuit of a record fifth European title culminates in Saturday’s showdown with Saracens.

By stitching a fifth star to their jersey, the province will become the most successful club in the competition’s history, but face a huge challenge to defend the trophy they lifted in Bilbao 12 months ago against Saracens.

Virgin Media TV Television with Joe Molloy Matt Williams and Shane Horgan Virgin Media will have live coverage from Newcastle. Source: Inpho/Billy Stickland

For many reasons, it’s the final rugby fans have been waiting for. 

This will be the fourth meeting of the two European heavyweights, with Leinster winning all three of their previous clashes, including a 30-19 victory in their only knockout encounter in the quarter-final last season.

With both sides stacked with world-class talent, it promises to be an absorbing contest from start to finish at St James’ Park and there are a number of ways you can follow the action. 

The game will be shown live on BT Sport, but thanks to a deal signed with the EPCR last year, both Virgin Media and Channel 4 have rights to broadcast the 2019 decider on free-to-air television.

Joe Molloy will present Virgin Media’s coverage from Newcastle alongside studio guests Shane Horgan, Matt Williams and Shane Jenning, while Dave McIntyre and Alan Quinlan will be on commentary for the 5pm kick-off.

Both Virgin and BT Sport 2 begin their coverage at 4pm, while Channel 4 are on air half an hour later at 4.30pm. 

If you’re not near a television on Saturday evening, there will be full live commentary on Saturday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 from Michael Corcoran and Donal Lenihan, with Bernard Jackman providing analysis. 

Gavan Casey, Murray Kinsella and Bernard Jackman tee up Saturday’s Champions Cup final and look at the backroom problems in Munster:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie