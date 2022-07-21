Munster to begin at home to Toulouse as provinces' European schedules are confirmed

THE IRISH PROVINCES have discovered their European schedules for next season with Munster set to host Toulouse in their opener, a rematch of last May’s dramatic quarter-final.

Munster exited the competition at the hands of their French opponents at the Aviva Stadium in dramatic fashion after a penalty shootout.

They will host Toulouse on the weekend 9/10/11 December before travelling to Northampton in that month.

Beaten finalists Leinster are away to Racing 92 and at home to Gloucester in December, while Ulster travel to Sale Sharks and entertain reigning champions La Rochelle in the same month.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Connacht’s opening two Challenge Cup games are at home to Newcastle Falcons and away to Brive. The Irish provinces all have two games in January for their Round 3 and Round 4 ties, with the dates and kick-off times still to be confirmed.

Check out the full list of pool stage fixtures here and here is the fixtures list for the Irish provinces:

9/10/11 December

Round 1

Racing 92 v Leinster, venue to be confirmed

Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park

Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium

Connacht v Newcastle Falcons, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

16/17/18 December

Round 2

Leinster v Gloucester, RDS Arena

Northampton Saints v Munster, Franklin Gardens

Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium

Brive v Connacht, Stade Amédee-Domenech - (Challenge Cup)

13/14/15 January

Round 3

La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre

Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium

Munster v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park

Connacht v Brive, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

20/21/22 January

Round 4

Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon

Ulster v Sale Sharks, Kingspan Stadium

Leinster v Racing, Aviva Stadium

Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, Kingston Park - (Challenge Cup)

