Munster to begin at home to Toulouse as provinces' European schedules are confirmed

Round 1 takes place in the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup on 9/10/11 December.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 21 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM
28 minutes ago 1,889 Views 0 Comments
Action from Munster and Toulouse last year.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

THE IRISH PROVINCES have discovered their European schedules for next season with Munster set to host Toulouse in their opener, a rematch of last May’s dramatic quarter-final.

Munster exited the competition at the hands of their French opponents at the Aviva Stadium in dramatic fashion after a penalty shootout.

They will host Toulouse on the weekend 9/10/11 December before travelling to Northampton in that month. 

Beaten finalists Leinster are away to Racing 92 and at home to Gloucester in December, while Ulster travel to Sale  Sharks and entertain reigning champions La Rochelle in the same month.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

Connacht’s opening two Challenge Cup games are at home to Newcastle Falcons and away to Brive. The Irish provinces all have two games in January for their Round 3 and Round 4 ties, with the dates and kick-off times still to be confirmed.

Check out the full list of pool stage fixtures here and here is the fixtures list for the Irish provinces:

9/10/11 December

Round 1

  • Racing 92 v Leinster, venue to be confirmed
  • Munster v Toulouse, Thomond Park
  • Sale Sharks v Ulster, AJ Bell Stadium
  • Connacht v Newcastle Falcons, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

16/17/18 December 

Round 2

  • Leinster v Gloucester, RDS Arena
  • Northampton Saints v Munster, Franklin Gardens
  • Ulster v La Rochelle, Kingspan Stadium
  • Brive v Connacht, Stade Amédee-Domenech - (Challenge Cup)

13/14/15 January

Round 3

  • La Rochelle v Ulster, Stade Marcel Deflandre
  • Gloucester v Leinster, Kingsholm Stadium
  • Munster v Northampton Saints, Thomond Park
  • Connacht v Brive, The Sportsground - (Challenge Cup)

20/21/22 January

Round 4

  • Toulouse v Munster, Stade Ernest Wallon
  • Ulster v Sale Sharks, Kingspan Stadium
  • Leinster v Racing, Aviva Stadium
  • Newcastle Falcons v Connacht, Kingston Park - (Challenge Cup)

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

