Leinster reunited with Montpellier as provinces learn Champions Cup pool-stage opponents

The provinces will play each pool opponent home and away in a bid to reach the two-legged Round of 16.

By The42 Team Wednesday 21 Jul 2021, 12:57 PM
Dan Leavy scoring a try against Montpellier last season.
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO
Image: Dave Winter/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL ONCE again face Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup next season, with Leo Cullen’s men also scheduled to square off against Bath in the 2021/22 pool stage following this afternoon’s draw.

Munster will face Wasps and Castres, with Ulster due to play Clermont and Northampton, and Connacht up against Leicester Tigers and Stade Francais.

The four provinces will face their pool opponents both at home and away, beginning in December.

The competition will once again be contested by 24 clubs with eight each from the Gallagher Premiership, the Guinness Pro14 and the Top 14 having secured their places.

The clubs have been divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B. The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a two-legged round of 16 clash before one-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Marseille, which will take place on 28 May 2022.

Heineken Champions Cup pool-stage draw

Pool A

  • La Rochelle
  • Exeter Rugby
  • Leinster Rugby
  • Montpellier
  • Bath Rugby
  • Glasgow Warriors
  • Racing 92
  • Sale Sharks
  • Ulster Rugby
  • Clermont Auvergne
  • Northampton Saints
  • Ospreys

Pool B

  • Toulouse
  • Harlequins
  • Munster Rugby
  • Castres Olympique
  • Wasps
  • Cardiff Blues
  • Bordeaux Begles
  • Bristol Bears
  • Connacht Rugby
  • Stade Francais
  • Leicester Tigers
  • Scarlets

