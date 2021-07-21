Leinster reunited with Montpellier as provinces learn Champions Cup pool-stage opponents

LEINSTER WILL ONCE again face Montpellier in the Heineken Champions Cup next season, with Leo Cullen’s men also scheduled to square off against Bath in the 2021/22 pool stage following this afternoon’s draw.

Munster will face Wasps and Castres, with Ulster due to play Clermont and Northampton, and Connacht up against Leicester Tigers and Stade Francais.

The four provinces will face their pool opponents both at home and away, beginning in December.

The competition will once again be contested by 24 clubs with eight each from the Gallagher Premiership, the Guinness Pro14 and the Top 14 having secured their places.

The clubs have been divided into two pools of 12 – Pool A and Pool B. The eight highest-ranked clubs from each pool will qualify for the knockout stage which will consist of a two-legged round of 16 clash before one-legged quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final in Marseille, which will take place on 28 May 2022.

Heineken Champions Cup pool-stage draw

Pool A

La Rochelle

Exeter Rugby

Leinster Rugby

Montpellier

Bath Rugby

Glasgow Warriors

Racing 92

Sale Sharks

Ulster Rugby

Clermont Auvergne

Northampton Saints

Ospreys

Get exclusive

lions analysis Get members-only video analysis and Insider reports from The42’s Murray Kinsella Become a Member

Pool B