Tuesday 28 June 2022
Provinces learn their opponents as Champions Cup and Challenge Cup pool draws made

The draws took place at the Aviva Stadium this afternoon.

By The42 Team Tuesday 28 Jun 2022, 1:30 PM
1 hour ago 5,919 Views 5 Comments
THE DRAWS FOR the 2022/23 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup have taken place at the Aviva Stadium today. 

Under the new Champions Cup format, clubs are drawn into two pools with four tiers in each, and they must play two teams home and away. 

This year’s beaten finalists, Leinster, will face Racing 92 and Gloucester in Pool A.

Munster, under new head coach Graham Rowntree, are set to take on old foes Toulouse and Northampton Saints in Pool B. 

Also in Pool B, Ulster, will meet reigning champions La Rochelle and Sale Sharks. 

In the Challenge Cup, meanwhile, Connacht have been drawn in Pool A alongside Brive and Newcastle Falcons. 

Round One of both tournaments will take place on 9/10/11 December, with exact details yet to be finalised.

Dublin’s Aviva Stadium will host the Challenge Cup final on Friday, 19 May, before the Champions Cup final is played at the same venue a day later. 

