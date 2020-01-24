Seismic Saturday evening in store as Leinster host Saracens, Ulster tackle Toulouse on the Sunday

EPCR HAVE TODAY confirmed the kick-off dates and times for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.
Top-seeded Leinster and eighth qualifier Saracens will meet in a 17.45 kick-off on Saturday 4 April at the Aviva Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final – the last time Leo Cullen’s men suffered a loss.
The second province qualified for the knock-out stages, Ulster, will face four-time champions Toulouse at 15.15 Irish time on Sunday 5 April, with the winner to take on English opposition in the semi-finals on the weekend of 1 May.
Preceeding the Saturday evening clash between the teams who have share the last three titles will be Exeter v Northampton and Clermont v Racing 92. The winner of the all-French clash will lie in wait for either Leinster or Saracens.
Saturday 4 April
Exeter v Northampton
Clermont v Racing 92
Leinster v Saracens
Sunday 5 April
Toulouse v Ulster
