Seismic Saturday evening in store as Leinster host Saracens, Ulster tackle Toulouse on the Sunday

Sexton and Lowe on the attack during the final defeat to Saracens in Newcastle.

Sexton and Lowe on the attack during the final defeat to Saracens in Newcastle.

EPCR HAVE TODAY confirmed the kick-off dates and times for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Top-seeded Leinster and eighth qualifier Saracens will meet in a 17.45 kick-off on Saturday 4 April at the Aviva Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final – the last time Leo Cullen’s men suffered a loss.

The second province qualified for the knock-out stages, Ulster, will face four-time champions Toulouse at 15.15 Irish time on Sunday 5 April, with the winner to take on English opposition in the semi-finals on the weekend of 1 May.

Preceeding the Saturday evening clash between the teams who have share the last three titles will be Exeter v Northampton and Clermont v Racing 92. The winner of the all-French clash will lie in wait for either Leinster or Saracens.

Saturday 4 April

Exeter v Northampton

Clermont v Racing 92

Leinster v Saracens

Sunday 5 April

Toulouse v Ulster

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland

Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud