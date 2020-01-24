This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Seismic Saturday evening in store as Leinster host Saracens, Ulster tackle Toulouse on the Sunday

April 4 and 5 will be an unmissable weekend of rugby.

By Sean Farrell Friday 24 Jan 2020, 1:33 PM
10 minutes ago 484 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4978406
Sexton and Lowe on the attack during the final defeat to Saracens in Newcastle.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO
Sexton and Lowe on the attack during the final defeat to Saracens in Newcastle.
Sexton and Lowe on the attack during the final defeat to Saracens in Newcastle.
Image: Andrew Fosker/INPHO

EPCR HAVE TODAY confirmed the kick-off dates and times for the Heineken Champions Cup quarter-finals.

Top-seeded Leinster and eighth qualifier Saracens  will meet in a 17.45 kick-off on Saturday 4 April at the Aviva Stadium in a repeat of last year’s final – the last time Leo Cullen’s men suffered a loss.

The second province qualified for the knock-out stages, Ulster, will face four-time champions Toulouse at 15.15 Irish time on Sunday 5 April, with the winner to take on English opposition in the semi-finals on the weekend of 1 May.

Preceeding the Saturday evening clash between the teams who have share the last three titles will be Exeter v Northampton and Clermont v Racing 92. The winner of the all-French clash will lie in wait for either Leinster or Saracens.

Saturday 4 April

Exeter v Northampton

Clermont v Racing 92

Leinster v Saracens

Sunday 5 April

Toulouse v Ulster

Bernard Jackman joins Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey to discuss the ever-greying Saracens saga and pick his personal Ireland XV to face Scotland


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

