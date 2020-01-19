This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 19 January, 2020
Leinster to face Saracens as Champions Cup quarter-final ties are confirmed

Ulster will play Toulouse away from home.

By Gavin Cooney Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 5:29 PM
20 minutes ago 3,506 Views 7 Comments
Owen Farrell and Garry Ringrose during last year's Champions Cup final.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

LEINSTER WILL HOST Saracens at the Aviva Stadium in the stand-out tie of the Champions Cup quarter finals, while Ulster face an away trip to Toulouse. 

Leinster’s dubious reward for finishing top of the seedings is a repeat of last year’s final, against a Sarries side that followed up relegation from the Premiership with a 27-24 win at home to Racing earlier this afternoon. 

Ulster, meanwhile, must travel away to Toulouse after the French side’s 35-14 win at home to Gloucester this afternoon. That result confirmed Sarries’ presence in a competition they are likely to fully train their sights upon, given they have nothing to play for domestically. 

Elsewhere, Exeter Chiefs will face Northampton Saints at Sandy Park, while the last-eight has also thrown up a mouthwatering all-French clash between Clermont and Racing, the former enjoying home advantage. 

The ties will be played on the weekend of 3, 4, and 5 April. 

Champions Cup quarter-final fixtures 

Leinster v Saracens

Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints

Toulouse v Ulster

Clermont v Racing 92

