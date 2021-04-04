BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dates and times confirmed for Champions Cup and Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Leinster’s meeting with Exeter on Saturday will clash with the Wales v Ireland game in the Women’s Six Nations.

By Ciarán Kennedy Sunday 4 Apr 2021, 9:33 PM
Leinster will play Exeter at Sandy Park.
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO
Image: Ryan Hiscott/INPHO

LEINSTER’S CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-final meeting with Exeter Chiefs will be played on Saturday, 10 April, at Sandy Park, with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) confirming the dates and times for the last eight this evening.

The timing of the game creates an unfortunate clash for Irish rugby supporters. Just half an hour before kick-off at Sandy Park, the Ireland Women’s squad get their Six Nations campaign underway when they take on Wales in Cardiff (5pm). 

The meeting of reigning champions Exeter and Leinster will be the second game of the day, with Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle hosting Sale Sharks at 3pm Irish time. 

Leinster advanced to the quarter-finals without kicking a ball after their game against Toulon on Friday was cancelled due to one of the French side’s players testing positive for Covid-19. Exeter booked their place in the last eight on Saturday, recovering from a slow start against Lyon to record a convincing 47-25 win.

The remaining two Champions Cup quarter-finals will be played on Sunday, 11 April.

Bordeaux-Bègles versus Racing 92 will kick-off at the Stade Chaban-Delmas at 12.30pm, followed by another all-French meeting as Clermont Auvergne welcome Toulouse, 40-33 winners over Munster yesterday, to the Stade Marcel-Michelin (3pm).

The dates and times for the Challenge Cup quarter-finals have also been confirmed, with Ulster travelling to take on Northampton Saints on Saturday (8pm). 

Bath and London Irish will get the weekend’s action underway when they meet at the Rec on Friday (8pm).

Leicester Tigers, fresh from their win over Connacht, host Newcastle Falcons at Welford Road on Saturday (12.30pm), before Montpellier play Benetton (8pm).

The draws for the semi-finals of both competitions will then take place on Sunday. 

Champions Cup quarter-finals

Saturday 10 April

La Rochelle v Sale Sharks, Stade Marcel-Deflandre (3pm, BT Sport/Channel 4/Virgin Media)

Exeter Chiefs v Leinster, Sandy Park (5.30pm, BT Sport)

Sunday 11 April

Bordeaux-Bègles v Racing 92, Stade Chaban-Delmas (12.30pm, BT Sport)

Clermont Auvergne v Toulouse, Stade Marcel-Michelin (3pm, BT Sport)

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Friday 9 April

Bath v London Irish, Recreation Ground (8pm, BT Sport)

Saturday 10 April

Leicester Tigers v Newcastle Falcons, Welford Road (12.30pm, BT Sport)

Northampton Saints v Ulster, Franklin’s Gardens (8pm, BT Sport)

Montpellier v Benetton, GGL Stadium (8pm, BT Sport)

About the author:

About the author
Ciarán Kennedy
@CiaranKennedy_
ciaran@the42.ie

