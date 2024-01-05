Referees appointed for Irish provinces' upcoming Champions Cup fixtures

THE REFEREES WHO will take charge of the upcoming Champions Cup games involving the Irish provinces have been announced as teams chase down qualification for the knockout stages.

Leinster take on Stade Francais at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday, 13 January where England’s Christophe Ridley will be the referee for the Round 3 tie. In Round 4, Andrea Piardi of Italy will officiate the meeting of Leinster and Leicester Tigers on 20 January.

Advertisement

Munster collide with Toulon on 13 January in their Round 3 outing, with Georgia’s Nika Amashukeli taking charge before turning their focus to Northampton Saints later this month under the supervision of French referee Tual Trainini.

Connacht’s Round 3 tie against Lyon will be refereed by Craig Evans of Wales and on 19 January, Pierre Brousset of France will officiate their Round 4 clash with Bristol Bears.

Ulster’s Round 3 meeting with Stade Toulousain will be overseen by England referee Matthew Carley, while French referee Mathieu Raynal has been appointed for Ulster versus Harlequins in Round 4 on 20 January.

A full list of referees who have been appointed for Rounds 3 and 4 of the Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup can be found here.