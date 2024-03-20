Advertisement
Pierre Brousset. Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Middle Men

EPCR announce referee appointments for Champions Cup Round of 16

The referees for Ulster and Connacht’s Challenge Cup fixtures have also been confirmed.
24 minutes ago

THE REFEREES FOR the upcoming Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Rounds of 16 games have been announced by EPCR.

Leinster and Munster are both involved in Champions Cup knockout action when the tournament resumes in early April.

Second-ranked Leinster host Leicester Tigers at Aviva Stadium on Saturday 6 April, with French official Pierre Brousset set to take charge.

Munster travel to play Northampton Saints on Sunday 7 April, with Scotland’s Mike Adamson to referee the tie.

Ireland’s Frank Murphy has been appointed to referee the meeting of Bordeaux-Bègles and Saracens at Stade Chaban-Delmas on 6 April.

In the Challenge Cup, Wales’ Craig Evans will oversee Ulster’s clash away to Montpellier on 7 April.

Connacht travel to play Pau later the same day, with that game to be overseen by Italy’s Andrea Piardi. 

A full list of referees who have been appointed for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup Rounds of 16 can be found here.

 

 

Ciarán Kennedy
