Champions Galway to host Clare in National Camogie League opener

Galway captain Sarah Dervan pictured after their win against Kilkenny in the 2019 National Camogie League final.

THE FIXTURES FOR the 2021 Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League have been announced.

The opening round of games is scheduled for Saturday 15 May, with reigning Division 1 champions Galway set to host Clare in Group 1.

Galway, who were victorious in the 2019 campaign, remain the holders after last year’s competition couldn’t be completed due to Covid-19.

All-Ireland champions Kilkenny will start with a home game against Dublin in Group 3. The other Division 1 fixture on the first weekend of action will see Cork, who’ll have home advantage, taking on Tipperary in Group 2.

Two of the three group winners will be drawn to advance directly to the semi-finals, while the other will have to settle for a place in the quarter-finals alongside the three teams who finished second.

