Uefa postpone next week's Champions League and Europa League games

The European governing body have made the call as football shuts down across the world.

By Gavin Cooney Friday 13 Mar 2020, 10:40 AM
The Champions League trophy, which looks unlikely to be lifted on schedule.
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

UEFA HAVE POSTPONED all of next week’s Champions League and Europa League games to contain the Covid-19 outbreak. 

All games, including Uefa Youth League games, have been postponed along with the draws for the Champions League and Europa League quarter-finals, due to take place on 20 March. 

Affected games include Chelsea’s return trip to Bayern Munich and the Old Trafford leg of Manchester United’s Europa League tie with LASK. 

This follows yesterday’s decision to postpone Man City/Real Madrid and Juventus/Lyon Champions League ties following the quarantining of players from Madrid and Juventus. 

Madrid’s staff and squad went into self-isolation after a Madrid basketball player who shares facilities with the football squad tested positive for the virus, while the Juve squad have been self-isolating following confirmation that defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for the virus. 

Uefa will meet with clubs, leagues, players’ representatives and all 55 member associations via conference call next Tuesday to decide on what happens next. 

The agenda for that meeting is set to include the increasingly likely scenario of postponing the European Championships to 2021.

 

