Tough ties for Liverpool and Man United while PSG face Real Madrid in redone Champions League draw

Meanwhile, Man City face Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea are set to play Lille.

By Paul Fennessy Monday 13 Dec 2021, 2:18 PM
15 minutes ago 5,683 Views 6 Comments
MAN UNITED have been paired with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will play Inter Milan after today’s redone Champions League draw.

However, the standout tie of the last-16 draw is arguably PSG v Real Madrid.

More to follow

Champions League last-16 draw:

RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon v Man City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Man United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid

Paul Fennessy
