Tough ties for Liverpool and Man United while PSG face Real Madrid in redone Champions League draw

MAN UNITED have been paired with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will play Inter Milan after today’s redone Champions League draw.
Meanwhile, Man City face Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea are set to play Lille.
However, the standout tie of the last-16 draw is arguably PSG v Real Madrid.
Champions League last-16 draw:
RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich
Sporting Lisbon v Man City
Benfica v Ajax
Chelsea v Lille
Atletico Madrid v Man United
Villarreal v Juventus
Inter Milan v Liverpool
PSG v Real Madrid
