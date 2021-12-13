Tough ties for Liverpool and Man United while PSG face Real Madrid in redone Champions League draw

MAN UNITED have been paired with Atletico Madrid and Liverpool will play Inter Milan after today’s redone Champions League draw.

Meanwhile, Man City face Sporting Lisbon and Chelsea are set to play Lille.

However, the standout tie of the last-16 draw is arguably PSG v Real Madrid.

Champions League last-16 draw:

RB Salzburg v Bayern Munich

Sporting Lisbon v Man City

Benfica v Ajax

Chelsea v Lille

Atletico Madrid v Man United

Villarreal v Juventus

Inter Milan v Liverpool

PSG v Real Madrid