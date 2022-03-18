Membership : Access or Sign Up
Chelsea and City face Madrid tests in Champions League QFs, Liverpool draw Benfica

Chelsea and City on semi-final collision course, while the winner of Benfica v Liverpool will play either Villarreal or Bayern Munich.

By The42 Team Friday 18 Mar 2022, 11:31 AM
26 minutes ago 2,038 Views 2 Comments
Image: DPA/PA Images
Image: DPA/PA Images

HOLDERS CHELSEA WILL face a stern test in the defence of their Champions League title after they were drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, Villarreal play Bayern Munich, while Liverpool will take on Benfica.

The semi-final draw was also made on Friday morning setting up the prospect of an all-English showdown between Chelsea and City should they both make it to the final four.

Meanwhile, Liverpool know that their dream of a quadruple must go through either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 5/6 April with the return legs a week later on 12/13 April.

Champions League 2021/22 Draw

Quarter-finals:

  • Chelsea vs Real Madrid 
  • Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
  • Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
  • Benfica vs Liverpool

Semi-finals:

  • Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
  • Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich

