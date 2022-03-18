Chelsea and City face Madrid tests in Champions League QFs, Liverpool draw Benfica

HOLDERS CHELSEA WILL face a stern test in the defence of their Champions League title after they were drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.
Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, Villarreal play Bayern Munich, while Liverpool will take on Benfica.
The semi-final draw was also made on Friday morning setting up the prospect of an all-English showdown between Chelsea and City should they both make it to the final four.
Meanwhile, Liverpool know that their dream of a quadruple must go through either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.
The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 5/6 April with the return legs a week later on 12/13 April.
Champions League 2021/22 Draw
Quarter-finals:
- Chelsea vs Real Madrid
- Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
- Villarreal vs Bayern Munich
- Benfica vs Liverpool
DIFFERENTLY
Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.Become a Member
Semi-finals:
- Manchester City / Atletico Madrid vs Chelsea / Real Madrid
- Benfica / Liverpool vs Villarreal / Bayern Munich
COMMENTS (2)