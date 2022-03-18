Chelsea and City face Madrid tests in Champions League QFs, Liverpool draw Benfica

HOLDERS CHELSEA WILL face a stern test in the defence of their Champions League title after they were drawn to face Real Madrid in the quarter-finals.

Premier League leaders Manchester City will play Atletico Madrid, Villarreal play Bayern Munich, while Liverpool will take on Benfica.

The semi-final draw was also made on Friday morning setting up the prospect of an all-English showdown between Chelsea and City should they both make it to the final four.

Meanwhile, Liverpool know that their dream of a quadruple must go through either Villarreal or Bayern Munich in the semi-finals.

The quarter-final first legs are scheduled for 5/6 April with the return legs a week later on 12/13 April.

Champions League 2021/22 Draw

Quarter-finals:

Chelsea vs Real Madrid

Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid

Villarreal vs Bayern Munich

Benfica vs Liverpool

Semi-finals: