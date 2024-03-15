Holders Man City face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Arsenal take on Bayern

LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago
HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will come up against record 14-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals after being paired together in Friday’s draw, meaning the sides will meet in a third consecutive season in the competition.
Arsenal will face Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain meet Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the other ties.
The quarter-final first legs will be played on 9 and 10 April, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals take place on 30 April and 1 May, with the return legs on 7 and 8 May. Wembley will host the final on Saturday, 1 June.
Full draw:
- Arsenal v Bayern Munich
- Atletico Madrid v Dortmund
- Real Madrid v Manchester City
- PSG v Barcelona
