Arsenal will face Bayern in the last eight. Alamy Stock Photo
Last Eight

Holders Man City face Real Madrid in Champions League quarters, Arsenal take on Bayern

Harry Kane sets sights on Gunners, while holders must overcome Spanish giants.
Updated 10 minutes ago

LAST UPDATE | 10 minutes ago

HOLDERS MANCHESTER CITY will come up against record 14-time winners Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals after being paired together in Friday’s draw, meaning the sides will meet in a third consecutive season in the competition.

Arsenal will face Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich, while Paris Saint-Germain meet Barcelona and Atletico Madrid will take on Borussia Dortmund in the other ties.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on 9 and 10 April, with the second legs the following week. The semi-finals take place on 30 April and 1 May, with the return legs on 7 and 8 May. Wembley will host the final on Saturday, 1 June.

Full draw:

  • Arsenal v Bayern Munich
  • Atletico Madrid v Dortmund
  • Real Madrid v Manchester City
  • PSG v Barcelona

More to follow…

AFP
