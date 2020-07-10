Champions League draw made as road to Lisbon heats up

The race for the silverware is well and truly on.

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, with the 2019/20 competition’s remaining teams learning their fate this morning.

Four sides – Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, and Paris Saint-Germain — are through to the quarter-finals as thing stand, where they’ll be joined by the winners of the unplayed last-16 second legs.

We now know that RB Leipzig will face Atletico Madrid in their first-ever Champions League quarter-final, while Atlanta and PSG will also do battle in the last eight.

Meanwhile the winner of Manchester City and Real Madrid will face either Lyon or Juventus, while Napoli or Barcelona will go head-to-head with the winner of Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

The draw, which took place at Uefa HQ in Nyon this morning and was held over video conference, also determined the semi-final pathway (full details below).

The UEFA Champions League draw is complete! 🙌



Who will lift the trophy next month? 🏆🤔

The Champions League is being finished as a ‘Final Eight’ competition in Lisbon behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 crisis. The games will be one-legged ties, with those level after extra-time settled by a penalty shoot-out. Each team will be permitted to use five substitutes.

The unplayed last-16 second legs will be played off on 7 and 8 August at home stadiums, with the quarter-finals slated for 12 to 15 August. The semi-finals are set for 18 and 19 August, ahead of the final on 23 August.

Some of the games will take place at Sporting’s Estadio Jose Alvalade, while Benfica’s Estadio da Luz will host the decider.

Quarter-final draw

1: Real Madrid/Manchester City v Lyon/Juventus

2: RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid

3: Napoli/Barcelona v Chelsea/Bayern Munich

4: Atlanta v Paris Saint-Germain

Semi-final draw

1: Winner of quarter-final 1 v winner of quarter-final 3

2: Winner of quarter-final 2 v winner of quarter-final 4

Draw to determine the ‘home’ side in the final

The winner of semi-final 2 (This is important to Uefa for what they term “administrative” reasons.)

A reminder of the first-leg last-16 results:

Manchester City 2-1 Real Madrid

Juventus 0-1 Lyon

Bayern Munich 3-0 Chelsea

Barcelona 1-1 Napoli

