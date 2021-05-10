BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 14°C Monday 10 May 2021
Advertisement

Uefa poised to switch Champions League final to Wembley

Turkey was placed on the UK Government’s ‘red list’ on Friday.

By Press Association Monday 10 May 2021, 11:14 AM
37 minutes ago 896 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5433083
A view of Wembley Stadium.
Image: PA
A view of Wembley Stadium.
A view of Wembley Stadium.
Image: PA

UEFA IS SET to switch the Champions League final to Wembley if certain assurances can be met.

The Government decision to place Turkey on the high-risk ‘red list’ for international travel on Friday evening threw plans to stage the all-English May 29 showpiece in Istanbul into disarray.

Officials from European football’s governing body are understood to be meeting virtually with civil servants from the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) on Monday with a decision expected within the next 24 hours.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday that supporters of Chelsea and Manchester City should not travel to Turkey for the match, but added that the Government was “very open” to staging it here.

Uefa is understood to have ruled out any venue within the UK except for Wembley, and to be seeking guarantees of quarantine-free entry to the country for its delegates, along with media, sponsors and other VIPs.

It also wants the Government to ensure it can match the 22,500 capacity pledged for the group stage and last 16 matches at Euro 2020.

Uefa’s insistence on Wembley would require the Championship play-off final to be moved.

It is understood the EFL would consider all options – including altering the arrangements for those fixtures to accommodate the Champions League final – should it be contacted by Uefa.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

That could mean the matches being played on different dates, or at alternative venues.

Turkey was placed on the Government’s ‘red list’ after a rise in coronavirus infections in the country.

It is understood Uefa was given notice of the Government’s intention to make this move well ahead of it being publicly confirmed on Friday evening.

Relations between the two are strong after Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin recognised the key role played by the Government in putting pressure on the clubs who threatened to form a breakaway European Super League.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie