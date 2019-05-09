Ticket details for Champions League final between Liverpool and Spurs revealed

WITH THIS YEAR’S Champions League final pairing now known, fans of Liverpool and Tottenham will be already frantically planning for the showdown next month.

The Wanda Metropolitano, home of Atletico Madrid, will host the All-Premier League affair on Saturday, 1 June as the sides look to become the first English club to be crowned champions of Europe since Chelsea in 2012.

Reopened in September 2017, the stadium holds 67,804 but it has been announced that both clubs will be allocated just 16,1613 tickets each.

The pricing will be divided up as follows:

5% – Category 1: £513 (€595)

– Category 1: £513 (€595) 21% – Category 2: £385 (€446)

– Category 2: £385 (€446) 54% – Category 3: £154 (€178)

– Category 3: £154 (€178) 20% – Category 4: £60 (€70)

There are also a limited amount of restricted view tickets at slightly cheaper rates, while Liverpool have revealed that they will have 100 adult/junior combined tickets priced at £120 (€140).

The clubs also receive 300 top category tickets each for players’ allocation, Uefa Youth League team players, club staff and VIPs.

The remaining tickets are allocated to the local organising committee, Uefa and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters, while Uefa announced today that they have already sold the first 4,000 tickets to fans worldwide via Uefa.com.

While the Spanish capital is considerably easier to get to than last year’s host city Kiev or Istanbul — where Liverpool lifted the Champions League trophy in 2005 — inflated flight fares and limited tickets mean many who are planning to attend will inevitably be left disappointed.

