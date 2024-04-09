The madness and misfortune of channel-hopping on an epic Champions League night

FOR THE BAD patriots but good company men (nods to editor), TNT Sports was the channel of choice tonight.

Aviva Stadium may have been the place to be for the Republic of Ireland’s Euro 2025 qualifier with England, but the small matter of a mouthwatering Champions League quarter-final double bill was enough to warrant a night spent channel-hopping.

Real Madrid v Manchester City alongside Arsenal v Bayern Munich was deemed a couch-worthy experience.

“This is what you dream about as a player, a season-defining night,” Rio Ferdinand told presenter Laura Woods as they walked from the tunnel at the Emirates Stadium to their pitchside desk where Martin Keown was waiting.

“We’re at the party now,” the former Arsenal defender declared ahead of the club’s first quarter final in this competition for 14 years.

Kevin De Bruyne wouldn’t be for City as manager Pep Guardiola explained on TNT 2 why he had to be withdrawn from the starting XI at short notice. “He arrived here in the locker room and started to vomit.”

OK, then.

Back in London, Ally McCoist and Owen Hargreaves were in an empty Arsenal dressing room with presenter Jules Breach. “For the first time in 10 years, I don’t see a weakness in this Arsenal team,” Haregreaves said.

It was a statement he repeated pitchside which prompted Keown of all people to interject. “Don’t underestimate Bayern Munich. Let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

Prescient words.

And while Arsenal-Bayern had top billing on TNT 1, there was only one place to start before the channel-hopping (no multi-screen option available) began.

Just as well, too.

2 mins- Madrid v City GOAL

City take the lead on two minutes through Bernardo Silva’s superb long-range free kick that was so far out and from such a tricky angle that Andriy Lunin didn’t feel it warranted a wall. Silva fakes to float a ball into bodies in the box and instead drills it low and hard to catch Lunin cold.

Over the course of the next five minutes, Erling Haaland has a shot well saved, Jack Grealish has an effort in the box blocked, and then Ruben Dias denies the home side a dangerous counter attack.

It’s breathless but by 10 minutes, there is the need to check in on events in London.

Just as well.

Advertisement

12 mins – Arsenal v Bayern GOAL

There are 11 minutes and 40 seconds on the clock when Bukayo Saka turns in the box and curls a beauty beyond Manuel Neuer. The camera pans to Harry Kane’s face and he has a look of bamboozlement, one he seemed to have perfected at Tottenham Hotspur but has absolutely nailed in his debut season in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen on course to romp to the Bundesliga title.

Arsenal are flying and Bayern looking a rabble.

So of course, the next goal comes in Spain and a quick scramble is needed.

12 mins – Madrid v City GOAL

Timing is everything and this came at the same moment as Saka’s breakthrough. Eduardo Camavinga’s hopeful effort from 25 yards deflects off Dias and Madrid are level. Seconds later and more drama.

14 mins – Madrid v City GOAL

Vinicius Jr sees Rodrygo breaking in his own half and sets him through on goal. Manuel Akanji seems to recover but the striker’s clever nutmeg finish takes a slight deflection beyond Stefan Ortega.

An executive decision is made to stick with events at the redeveloped Santiago Bernabeu, which X user @BoxingShrew has correctly pointed out now resembles an Air Fryer from the outside.

But it’s the action in London that’s heating up at a rate that is pleasantly surprising and, you guessed it, we’ve missed Bayern’s equaliser.

18 mins – Arsenal v Bayern GOAL

Just in time to see the replay of this one. David Raya has rushed from his goal and thus cut off a possible angle for Gabriel to pass a ball back. His misplaced pass out is gathered by Leroy Sane, who feeds Leon Goretzka who has run off the shoulder of an oblivious Declan Rice. Goretzka’s delicious pass for Serge Gnabry allows his fellow German international to continue his stride and finish.

“You’ve got to be on your toes,” Ally McCoist says in commentary.

Tell me about it.

Thankfully, the next goal is witnessed in real time.

30 mins – Arsenal v Bayern GOAL

Nailed-on penalty that ends with Harry Kane converting after Sane is brought down by William Saliba in the box. But it all starts with Neuer flicking the ball up and lobbing a pass over the head of Kai Havertz at the other end. A fitting moment of expression on a night of glorious excitement in both games – some of which we even managed to see while flicking between the two games!

A check back in on Madrid v City for a few minutes is pretty uneventful before returning to the Emirates for the final action of the first half just in time to hear Ally McCoist opine in commentary: “Well, as my old mother used to say, ‘There is nothing worse than being ignored’.”

It probably made sense in context, but then the manner of this channel-hopping experience felt as though nothing was.

Nothing really happens for the first 20 minutes of the second half, or at least we think it doesn’t.

Kingsley Coman replaces Sane for Bayern. Kane picks up a yellow card for a stray elbow into the throat of Gabriel.

It’s quiet so a chance to return to Spain… just in time for…

66 mins – Madrid v City GOAL

Phil Foden. Wow. Gets the ball on the edge of the box and rifles a screamer with his left foot into the top corner. The hype is justified for someone who is still only 23. Incredible technique. Incredible player.

71 mins – Madrid v City GOAL

All of a sudden the floodgates have burst back open. Grealish feeds Joško Gvardiol coming in from left back and the Croatian’s heavy touch is not closed down by Toni Kross. The German is slow to react and turns his back as a rocket of a shot whizzes past. City are 3-2 up and just as we’re ready to settle in, the mayhem has travelled.

76 mins – Arsenal v Bayern GOAL

Substitute Leandro Trossard is picked out brilliantly in the box after some sharp footwork from Gabriel Jesus and before we have a chance to get stuck into this, the middle-child tie grabs the attention again.

79 minutes – Madrid v City GOAL

Federico Valverde, as is his wont, decides to fire a volley across his body into the bottom corner from a cross that comes left to right. Sounds about right for the night that’s in it. That finishes 3-3 but five minutes of injury time in London brings more drama right at the end.

Saka breaks into the Bayern box. He touches the ball around the advancing Neuer and goes down.

The referee ignores what seems like a clear penalty.

He blows the final whistle seconds later.

Arsenal are in a rage, although it does look like the England international makes sure his right leg dangles a bit closer to the goalkeeper. It could easily be a penalty.

But it’s not given.

Saka – yes Saka – chases after the official as he heads down the tunnel and needs to be held back.

There is more to come in both of these ties. Ten goals between them and it’s still all square.