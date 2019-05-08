This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Uefa consider introducing promotion and relegation in the Champions League

The controversial plan has been discussed at the headquarters of European football’s governing body.

By AFP Wednesday 8 May 2019, 6:52 PM
1 hour ago 3,689 Views 7 Comments
https://the42.ie/4625385
The Champions League trophy.
Image: Mike Egerton
The Champions League trophy.
The Champions League trophy.
Image: Mike Egerton

UEFA HAS DRAFTED a controversial plan to introduce promotion and relegation to the Champions League at a meeting at its Swiss headquarters in Nyon, sources told AFP today.

There would be four groups of eight teams from 2024 if the proposal is put into action, meaning it would significantly increase the number of European matches and favour bigger clubs.

But Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has played down the plan, saying: “What is important to remember, is that, despite a lot of talk in the media, no decisions have been made. At the moment we have only ideas and opinions.”

The revamped tournament would not see games played at weekends, which would have sparked uproar among the domestic leagues.

The top five teams in each group would be automatically qualified for the next edition, effectively making the Champions League far harder for clubs from smaller countries to play in.

Change to European club tournaments has become a controversial issue after Andrea Agnelli, the president of the European Club Association (ECA), outlined proposals for a “pan-European league system” that would greatly reduce the number of teams qualifying from domestic competitions.

The Uefa drafts suggest a move in that direction, although the number of clubs in the Champions League would remain at 32.

In recent seasons, the group stage has featured eight pools of four teams.

The ECA demanded on Tuesday that Uefa “properly include” it in any plans to change Europe’s elite competition.

“When the Champions League was last changed in 2016, Uefa was criticised for not holding discussions with its stakeholders,” added Ceferin.

When I became president shortly afterwards, I insisted that any future changes should be subject to consultation and today’s meeting is further evidence of that.”

European football’s governing body has already been criticised for changing the qualifying criteria for the Champions League, with the top four sides from each of the continent’s big four leagues — England, Spain, Italy and Germany — automatically qualifying for this season’s group stage.

Ajax play Tottenham tonight for a place in the Champions League final against Liverpool on June 1 in Madrid, after Jurgen Klopp’s side’s remarkable comeback against Barcelona.

Ajax were one of the teams hit hardest by the most recent Champions League changes. They had to come through three qualifying rounds just to make the group stage earlier this campaign.

© – AFP 2019

About the author:

About the author
AFP

