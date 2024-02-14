Mbappe puts PSG in control against Sociedad, as Lazio take slender lead against Bayern

Paris Saint-Germain 2

Real Sociedad 0

Kylian Mbappe scored the opener as Paris Saint-Germain took a big step towards reaching the Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Real Sociedad in the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The mediocrity of PSG’s first-half performance at the Parc des Princes may have had their supporters fearing another in a long line of disappointing results down the years in the Champions League knockout stages.

But Mbappe, who is expected to leave the club at the end of the season when his contract expires, broke the deadlock from close range just before the hour mark.

Bradley Barcola’s well-taken goal in the 70th minute then made it 2-0 to give the French champions a comfortable cushion to take to Spain for the return early next month.

There was big pressure on PSG coming into this tie after they had gone out in the last 16 of the Champions League in five of the last seven seasons.

Another early exit from the competition this season would be a monumental setback for the Qatar-owned club, especially as Real Sociedad were appearing in their first Champions League knockout tie in two decades.

They also made the trip to Paris having failed to score a goal while failing to win any of their last four games in all competitions.

PSG eventually broke the deadlock on 58 minutes as Ousmane Dembele’s corner from the right was helped on by Marquinhos towards the back post where Mbappe turned it in.

It was a 31st goal of the campaign in all competitions, and a fourth in the Champions League, for the France captain.

That relaxed the home side and Mbappe almost scored again in the 63rd minute as he won the ball back high up the pitch and hit a powerful shot from outside the box which was tipped onto the bar and over by Remiro.

Luis Enrique’s side did find the net again 20 minutes from the end when Barcola collected a ball on the left, skipped away from Hamari Traore on his way into box and then slotted the ball past Remiro for his first ever Champions League goal.

Lazio 1-0 Bayern Munich

Ciro Immobile fired Lazio towards a first Champions League quarter-final in nearly a quarter of a century in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich which plunged their troubled opponents even deeper into crisis.

Italy forward Immobile slotted home the decisive goal from the penalty spot in the 69th minute at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome to pile pressure on Bundesliga champions Bayern, who risk having a disastrous season by their own exalted standards.

The spot-kick was won by Gustav Isaksen who was clattered by Dayot Upamecano with a rash tackle which earned the France defender a red card and left Bayern a man down for the final 20 minutes.

Immobile’s strike came days after he netted his 200th Serie A goal and allowed a raucous Lazio home crowd to dream of a first quarter-final in Europe’s top competition in 24 years.

Lazio won the Italian title the last time they reached the quarter-finals in 2000, when they fell to Valencia in the last eight.

And in order to emulate that star-studded team which featured the likes of Juan Sebastian Veron, Marcelo Salas and Sinisa Mihajlovic, Maurizio Sarri’s side still need to hold out in Bavaria next month.

However Bayern are a club in a slump and a toothless display in the Italian capital in which they didn’t have a single shot on target will do nothing to help embattled coach Thomas Tuchel.

Tuchel, who described his side’s performance against Lazio as “a little bit slapstick”, is under pressure as Wednesday’s defeat came after a 3-0 thumping at Bayer Leverkusen which left Bayern five points off the pace in the German title race.

The Champions League looked like Bayern’s last chance at a trophy this season but Immobile put those hopes in serious doubt.

– © AFP 2024