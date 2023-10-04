Xavi marks 100th game as Barca boss with Champions League history

FERRAN TORRES’S STRIKE earned Barcelona a tense 1-0 win at Porto in the Champions League on Wednesday in coach Xavi Hernandez’s 100th game in charge.

Barcelona have been eliminated in the opening stage in the past two editions but this hard-fought triumph on the road puts them in a strong position as Group H leaders to avoid a third consecutive strike-out.

Xavi said the trip to the north of Portugal would be the hardest group game and his team had to dig deep, surviving a penalty which was cancelled after a VAR review and an offside goal in the gripping final stages.

It was a famous night as Xavi selected youngster Lamine Yamal on the right wing, making him the youngest starter in Champions League history at 16 years and 83 days.

Barca midfielder Gavi was sent off in stoppage time for a second yellow card as the Catalans clung on desperately to secure victory, a vital three points given Shakhtar Donetsk overcame Royal Antwerp 3-2 in the group’s other tie.

In Group F, AC Milan were held to a second successive goalless draw at Borussia Dortmund to slip to third.

Stefano Pioli’s Italian side, semi-finalists last season, created the better chances but failed to convert them, just as in their opening 0-0 draw with Newcastle at the San Siro.

Dortmund drop to the bottom of the early standings, one point behind Milan and three adrift of early leaders Newcastle after their 4-1 victory over second-placed Paris Saint-Germain.

The Germans are also yet to score in the competition this term after losing 2-0 to PSG at the Parc des Princes.

Elsewhere, Alvaro Morata hit a brace as Atletico Madrid twice came from behind to beat Feyenoord 3-2 and move top of Champions League Group E.

Spanish striker Morata has excelled this season, becoming a key figure for Diego Simeone’s side in attack, alongside Antoine Griezmann, who netted Atletico’s other goal.

The Rojiblancos were inconsistent but moments of quality from Morata and Griezmann proved the difference in an end-to-end clash at the Metropolitano.

