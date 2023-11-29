Bayern drop points at home for first time in five years to leave United staring at last place

COPENHAGEN HELD BAYERN Munich to a 0-0 draw in Germany after a VAR review overturned a penalty awarded to the home side in injury time.

Bayern, who scored two late goals to come from behind and win 2-1 in Denmark in October, looked to turn the game late again when the referee pointed to the spot in added time for a handball against Frans Kraetzig.

After a VAR review showed contact with the upper arm and shoulder, referee Stephanie Frappart withdrew the penalty, despite the protests of striker Harry Kane and home manager Thomas Tuchel.

Despite Bayern dropping points in the Champions League group stages at home for the first time since 2018, the German champions qualify for the last 16 in first place.

The result, combined with Manchester United’s 3-3 draw at Galatasaray, means Copenhagen sit second in the group with a match remaining.

Through to the knockouts for the 16th straight year, Bayern will travel to Manchester in December, with the hosts last in the group.

Erik ten Hag’s side, who earlier drew 3-3 with Galatasaray, must now beat the German giants and hope the Turkish side earn a draw in Denmark.

Despite the draw, Bayern continued their unbeaten run in the group stage to a record 39 games.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid romped to a 4-2 win over Napoli to qualify in first place from their Champions League group.

Napoli’s defeat stopped them following in second place, with the Italians facing Braga in the final group match to decide who progresses.

Record 14-time champions Madrid were already through but secured top spot with an entertaining win over the Italian champions.

Giovanni Simeone put Napoli ahead early on, with Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham quickly netting to turn the game around.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa levelled for the visitors just after half-time but Madrid youngster Nico Paz smashed his team in front after 84 minutes and Joselu wrapped up the win in stoppage time.

Sporting Braga drew 1-1 with Union Berlin in the other Group C encounter.

There was no joy for the other Spanish side in action, Sevilla crashing out after throwing away a two-goal lead in a 3-2 defeat by PSV Eindhoven.

Leading through goals from Sergio Ramos and Youssef En-Nesyri, Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos was sent off for two bookings in four minutes and it opened the door for PSV’s fightback.

The Dutch side silenced Sevilla’s Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan stadium as Ismael Saibari volleyed home for the visitors and then Nemanja Gudelj bundled into his own net.

United States forward Ricardo Pepi headed home the winner in stoppage time to end Sevilla’s hopes of reaching the last 16.

PSV’s win leaves them second, four points behind Arsenal.

In Group D, Benfica and Inter Milan played out a 3-3 draw while RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad drew 0-0.

Inter and Sociedad have already secured progression with 11 points each but the Italians can claim top spot if they beat Sociedad in Milan next month.

– © AFP 2023