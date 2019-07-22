This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dundalk and Celtic learn Champions League qualifying paths

The third round draw was made in Nyon this morning.

By Ben Blake Monday 22 Jul 2019, 11:35 AM
The Dundalk players celebrating their victory over Riga.
Image: LETA/INPHO
The Dundalk players celebrating their victory over Riga.
The Dundalk players celebrating their victory over Riga.
Image: LETA/INPHO

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE third qualifying round draw has been made. 

Having come through the first round successfully after penalty shootout drama with FC Riga, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division winners Dundalk take on Qarabag of Azerbaijan this week. 

It will be an extremely tough test for the Lilywhites, but if they can cause an upset there, a two-legged tie with with either FK Sutjeska of Montenegro or Cypriot side APOEL will await. 

Meanwhile, Celtic — who proved too strong for FC Sarajevo in the last round — will play Romanian champions CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv of Israel if they can get past Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju.

The third qualifying round ties are scheduled for 6/7 August and 13 August. 

Here is the draw in full: 

Champions path 

CL Third qualifying round Dundalk Celtic Source: Uefa.com

League path

CL third qualifying round draw 2 Source: Uefa.com

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

