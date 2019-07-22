Dundalk and Celtic learn Champions League qualifying paths

The Dundalk players celebrating their victory over Riga.

THE CHAMPIONS LEAGUE third qualifying round draw has been made.

Having come through the first round successfully after penalty shootout drama with FC Riga, SSE Airtricity League Premier Division winners Dundalk take on Qarabag of Azerbaijan this week.

It will be an extremely tough test for the Lilywhites, but if they can cause an upset there, a two-legged tie with with either FK Sutjeska of Montenegro or Cypriot side APOEL will await.

Meanwhile, Celtic — who proved too strong for FC Sarajevo in the last round — will play Romanian champions CFR Cluj or Maccabi Tel-Aviv of Israel if they can get past Estonian outfit Nomme Kalju.

The third qualifying round ties are scheduled for 6/7 August and 13 August.

Here is the draw in full:

Champions path

Source: Uefa.com

League path

Source: Uefa.com

