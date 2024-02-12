Advertisement
Virgin Media confirm Champions League coverage for next three seasons

However, Premier Sports will have first choice of Tuesday's action, while RTÉ are expected to have the same luxury on Wednesdays.
20 minutes ago

VIRGIN MEDIA WILL continue to air Champions League football for the next three seasons, the broadcaster has confirmed.

The new deal comes into effect from the start of the 2024/25 season, and will run through the 2026/27 campaign.

The competition will be expanded next season to include 36 clubs, with each of them playing eight matches in a new ‘league phase’ prior to the knockout rounds.

Virgin will have rights to 166 live matches per season and will show eight live games each match week during the league phase — two live on Virgin Media Two and two live on Virgin Media More every Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, as confirmed in October, Premier Sports will have first choice of Tuesday’s Champions League league action in Ireland from the start of next season’s competition, which will see a number of high-profile fixtures taken off free-to-air TV.

RTÉ will also continue their coverage and are expected to have first choice on Wednesdays, with further games broadcast on both Virgin and Premier on the same night.

