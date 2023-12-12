Ceballos' late strike sends perfect Real Madrid past Union Berlin, Napoli into last 16

Real Madrid 3-2 Union Berlin

DANI CEBALLOS SCORED with a minute remaining to keep Real Madrid’s perfect Champions League record intact this season, winning 3-2 at Union Berlin on Tuesday.

Real came into the match guaranteed of first place in their group but fell behind just before half-time, Union striker Kevin Volland scoring on the counter.

Already eliminated from the Champions League, Union needed to win to keep their Europa League hopes alive but conceded two Joselu goals in 10 minutes, silencing the Berlin Olympic Stadium crowd.

Alex Kral gave the home side hope late, scoring Union’s second just after coming on, but Real regained the lead moments later, Dani Ceballos’ deflected shot dribbling into the net with one minute remaining.

Home coach Nenad Bjelica, in the Union dugout for just the fourth time, praised Jude Bellingham before the match, but said countryman Luka Modric was “still the best in the world.”

Bellingham, who at 20 is almost half the age of the 38-year-old Croatian veteran, shone early, forcing a save from Frederik Ronnow and shooting just wide of the post moments later.

The 14-time Champions League winners were a class above the debutants in the opening stanza, bossing possession and field position despite coach Carlo Ancelotti making five pre-match changes.

Union held on until a clumsy handball from Diego Leite brought Modric to the spot in the shadows of half-time.

Diving to his right, Ronnow got a boot to the low strike, his third penalty save from five attempts in all competitions this season.

The Denmark ‘keeper lofted the ball forward, Kevin Behrens finding his namesake Volland, who put Union in front after a mistake from David Alaba.

Madrid’s experience showed, the visitors remaining calm and continuing to dominate possession, Joselu heading in a perfect Rodrygo cross 15 minutes into the second-half.

The Madrid striker doubled up 10 minutes later, again scoring with his head from an even tighter angle to snatch the lead.

The Germany-born Joselu, who made his debut for Spain in March at the age of 33, now has eight goals in 21 matches since moving to Madrid on loan from Espanyol in the summer.

Kral’s late strike gave Union hope of keeping their unbeaten record alive under Bjelica, but Bellingham found Ceballos to score on the break.

The loss means Union’s first Champions League campaign, in just their fourth season in the top division, comes to an end with two draws and four defeats.

Napoli 2-0 Braga

Napoli reached the last 16 after seeing off Braga 2-0 and ending a home hoodoo which had stretched back two months.

The Italian champions qualified second in Group C behind Real Madrid thanks to Serder Saatci’s clumsy own goal and Victor Osimhen’s first goal since early October, both which came in the first half.

Walter Mazzarri’s side would have got through even with a single-goal defeat but in the end, comfortably qualified for the next round, snapping a six-match winless streak at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

A first win in Naples since beating Udinese in late September made sure that Napoli finished the group stage on 10 points, six ahead of Braga who drop down to the Europa League.

Elsewhere, Inter Milan and Real Sociedad both progress after a 0-0 draw at the San Siro.

The Spanish side top the group.

And Sevilla are out of Europe altogether after they lost 2-1 to Lens. Arsenal drew with PSV Eindhoven earlier on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s Uefa Champions League results

Group A

FC Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

Manchester United 0-1 Bayern Munich

Group B

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal

Group C

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

Napoli 2-0 Sporting Braga

Group D

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

Inter Milan 0-0 Real Sociedad.

